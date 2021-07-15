Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given a $146.85 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $146.85 target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HESAY. HSBC cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.85.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $150.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.45. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $150.52.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

