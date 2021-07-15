Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $28.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

