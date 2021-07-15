Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.94

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,474 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

