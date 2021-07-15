Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $102.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

HES opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.70. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

