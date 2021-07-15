Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $135.56 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35.

