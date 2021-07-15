Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after acquiring an additional 613,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Insiders have sold a total of 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

