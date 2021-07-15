Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.03.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $657.80 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $627.61. The company has a market cap of $633.68 billion, a PE ratio of 653.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.