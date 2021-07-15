Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 9,794 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

