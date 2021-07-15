Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by 67.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.
Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $299.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $173.01 and a 52-week high of $325.90. The stock has a market cap of $637.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.97.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.
