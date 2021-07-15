Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY remained flat at $$58.17 on Thursday. 98 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.88). Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTCMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

