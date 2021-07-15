Hive (HIVE) One Day Volume Hits $38.25 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Hive has a market cap of $133.24 million and approximately $38.25 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 416,662,959 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

