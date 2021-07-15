HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has $31.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.80.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

