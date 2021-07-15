Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOMB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

