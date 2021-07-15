Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Reduced by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,601,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $227.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.64. The stock has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

