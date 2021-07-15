Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) CFO Sells $1,932,480.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) CFO James N. Sheehan sold 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $1,932,480.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,607,000 after acquiring an additional 312,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

