HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HBBHF stock remained flat at $$97.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $97.40.
About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Further Reading: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.