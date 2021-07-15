Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

