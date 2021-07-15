HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Billion

Analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $15.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.75 billion and the lowest is $15.60 billion. HP posted sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $63.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 billion to $64.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.98 billion to $64.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in HP by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 262,861 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in HP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 120,309 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 10,203,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,060. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72. HP has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

