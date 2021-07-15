HRT Financial LP Acquires 21,718 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 966.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.