HRT Financial LP Acquires 26,586 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 260.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

