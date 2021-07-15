HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 62,112 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Premier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

