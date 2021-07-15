HRT Financial LP Has $2.22 Million Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 541.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180,297 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RWT opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

