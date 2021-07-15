HRT Financial LP Invests $2.25 Million in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Umpqua as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

