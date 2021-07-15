HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total value of $566,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $115.14 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.44.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

