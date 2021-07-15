HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 18,495 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 192,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,254 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.