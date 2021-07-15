Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Hub Group stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

