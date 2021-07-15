Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

BOSSY opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

