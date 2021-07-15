Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.08

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 5126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOSSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is -2.27%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

