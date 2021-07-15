Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.27%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

