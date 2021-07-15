HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “
HCM opened at $37.90 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
