HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HCM opened at $37.90 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.