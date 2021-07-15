HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE HUYA opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. HUYA has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in HUYA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

