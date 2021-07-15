HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.97% of HV Bancorp worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HV Bancorp stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. HV Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.63.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

