Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Major Shareholder Purchases $176,384.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson acquired 27,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $176,384.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HYLN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 44,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,614. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

