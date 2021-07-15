Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €550.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price objective on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

HYQ stock traded down €3.60 ($4.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €440.00 ($517.65). The stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €443.84. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €384.50 ($452.35) and a 52-week high of €618.00 ($727.06). The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.