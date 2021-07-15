Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iberdrola stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 79,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.50.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

