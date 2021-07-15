Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11,638.05 or 0.36661815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $30,743.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00113932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00150223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,654.20 or 0.99716072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.63 or 0.00981679 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.