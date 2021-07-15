ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ICON Public were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth $201,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $210.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $234.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. Research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.18.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

