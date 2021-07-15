Idena Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $39,821.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00113885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00149202 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,377,367 coins and its circulating supply is 45,609,146 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

