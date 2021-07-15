IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.86.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of -1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.40. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,179 shares of company stock valued at $470,187 in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

