IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Insider John B. Berding Sells 2,625 Shares

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.49. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,350,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.