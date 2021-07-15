Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Immatics by 121.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Immatics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 8.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Immatics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its stake in Immatics by 104.7% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares during the period.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

