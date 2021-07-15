Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 236.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMUX. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

Shares of IMUX opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11. Immunic has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 45,018.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

