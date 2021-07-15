Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.44.

Shares of IMUX opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11. Immunic has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Immunic by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Immunic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immunic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

