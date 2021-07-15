Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $40,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.
Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
