Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $40,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

