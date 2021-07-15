Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $633,780.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $633,780.00.

NARI opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.96. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

