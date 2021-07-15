Incent (INCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $58,831.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00113970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00150019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.59 or 1.00290017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00996972 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

