Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 807 ($10.54). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 800.50 ($10.46), with a volume of 186,758 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inchcape from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,021 ($13.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 788.03.

In other Inchcape news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,907 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Also, insider Till Vestring acquired 319 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

