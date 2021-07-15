Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

