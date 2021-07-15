Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,434. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

