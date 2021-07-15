Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,434. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.