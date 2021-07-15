Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 6.7%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.25. 108,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,669,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFN. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

